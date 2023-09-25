Wade went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Wade tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth-inning blast. He'd sat out the last two games with the Giants facing left-handed starters in each of those contests. Through 17 games in September, Wade has gone 18-for-52 (.346) with four homers and 10 RBI. The first baseman is at a .262/.376/.428 slash line with 17 long balls, 45 RBI, 63 runs scored and two stolen bases through 130 games this season in a strong-side platoon role.