Wade was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday, and he's starting in center field and batting eighth in the series finale against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the team Sunday for his season debut. Wade had a .626 OPS in 44 plate appearances in 2020 with Minnesota and was acquired by San Francisco in February.