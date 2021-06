Wade was recalled by the Giants on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade was sent down by the Giants on Sunday, but he'll return to the major-league club after Brandon Belt (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 games for San Francisco this year and has slashed .265/.344/.470 with four home runs, 13 runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.