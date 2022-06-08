Wade (knee) received the final synthetic lubricant injection in his left knee Tuesday and will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Wade resumed baseball activities last week and is now entering the final stages of his rehab program after completing the series of synthetic lubricant injections. The 28-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks with left knee inflammation, and he also missed the first month of the season while dealing with issues in the same knee.