Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The platoon-happy Giants will hold out Wade and fellow lefty-hitting regulars Michael Conforto and Brett Wisely while the Dodgers send a southpaw (James Paxton) to the hill. David Villar will check in at first base in place of Wade, who went 2-for-9 with a double, a walk and a run scored in the first two games of the series following his return from a month-long stay on the injured list due to a hamstring strain.