Giants' LaMonte Wade: Riding pine against left-hander
Wade isn't starting Sunday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wade is on the bench for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Wade Miley is on the mound for the Cubs. Luis Gonzalez will start in right field and bat ninth.
