Wade was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Dodgers with left side tightness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wade was slated to start in right field and bat leadoff but will instead be sidelined by the injury. Luis Gonzalez (back) will take over in the outfield while Mike Yastrzemski moves atop the order.
