Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sits against left-hander
Wade isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wade is on the bench for a third consecutive game since southpaw Clayton Kershaw is on the mound for the Dodgers. David Villar will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday.
