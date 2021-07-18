site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sits Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting Wade will head to the bench with a southpaw (Wade LeBlanc) on the hill for St. Louis. Platoon mate Darin Ruf replaces Wade at first base.
