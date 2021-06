Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

For the first time since June 1, Wade will head to the bench, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts. With the Giants bringing Mike Yastrzemski back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Wade's path to an everyday role in the San Francisco outfield could become more blocked. Wade and Steven Duggar will likely be competing for one spot in the Giants' regular outfield alongside Yastrzemski and Mike Tauchman.