Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Wade is not in Friday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Wade has not played since Sept. 25, and he is on the bench Friday even with the platoon advantage against Merrill Kelly. Jason Vosler is starting at first base and hitting eighth.
