Wade isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty-hitting Wade will step out of the starting nine Thursday while the lefty-throwing Cristopher Sanchez starts on the mound for Philadelphia. Casey Schmitt will pick up a start at first base and bat fifth while Wade rests.
