Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade has a .536 OPS in July and will take a seat Tuesday with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Arizona. Luis Gonzalez will start in right field for the Giants.
