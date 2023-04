Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants are going with a right-handed heavy lineup against Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers, so Wade will get a night off against the future Hall of Famer. Wilmer Flores gets the start at first while Darin Ruf will make his 2023 season debut for the Giants as the designated hitter.