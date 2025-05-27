Wade is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Wade typically sits against lefties, but he's out of the mix in this one with righty Jack Flaherty pitching for Detroit. He is hitting .211 with a .297 OBP and zero home runs in 20 games this month. Casey Schmitt is starting at first base and batting seventh.
