Wade went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Wade led the game off with a home run off Johnny Cueto Sunday. He added two walks in the game. The 27-year-old has three long balls in his last six games. He is slashing .270/.386/.541 with five RBI and six runs in 14 games since being called up to replace Darin Ruf (hamstring).