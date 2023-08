Wade went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

After slumping late in July, Wade has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with two home runs and four RBI over his first five games in August. The Giants continue to have Wade at first base while finding other spots for the red-hot Wilmer Flores. For the season, Wade is at a .270/.397/.430 slash line with 11 home runs, 32 RBI, 47 runs scored and two stolen bases through 97 games.