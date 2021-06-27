Wade went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 6-5 victory against the A's on Saturday.

Wade blasted a two-run homer to right off A's starter Frankie Montas in the fifth to get San Francisco on the board, walked and scored in the seventh and singled in the ninth to reach base three times for the fourth time this season. He started for the first time since being recalled from Triple-A on Friday and looks to see decent run with a strong .273/.354/.500 slash line and Brandon Belt on the IL.