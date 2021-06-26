Wade will start at first base and leadoff in Saturday's game against Oakland, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Wade was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday with Brandon Belt (knee) landing on the injured list. He didn't start Friday against left-hander Sean Manaea but he'll get the nod Saturday against righty Frankie Montas. Wade could be in line to serve as the club's primary first baseman against right-handers until Belt returns, though he also figures to see time in the outfield as well.