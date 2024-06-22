Wade (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade has been on the injured list since the end of May due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. San Francisco has not yet said how long Wade will remain in the minors, but considering he has been sidelined for nearly a month, it's likely he'll need to play a handful of games with the River Cats before rejoining the big-league club.
