Wade (knee) will start a rehab assignment this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Inflammation and a bone bruise on his left knee sidelined Wade to start the season and then he went back on the injured list with knee inflammation on May 20. He recently was slowed in his recovery due to hamstring tightness. Once Wade is activated, he will likely be used primarily against right-handed pitching.
