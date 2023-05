Wade went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to Houston.

Wade's sixth homer of the season cut the Astros' lead to 7-3 in the eighth. He's now hit safely in six straight games, totaling six extra-base knocks and five RBI during that stretch. His recent hot stretch has upped his slash line to .260/.443/.575 through 26 games (98 plate appearances).