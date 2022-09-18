Wade (side) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
The 28-year-old was scratched from Friday's lineup with side tightness and will sit out Sunday for a third straight contest. Heliot Ramos will start in right field and bat ninth while Wade should be considered day-to-day.
