site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-lamonte-wade-still-sitting-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Still sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It's the third consecutive game on the bench for Wade since Clayton Kershaw is the third straight southpaw pitching for Los Angeles. Luis Gonzalez will man right field in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read