Wade (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old will sit for the third straight game due to back tightness, though he may have been on the bench regardless with lefty Brennan Bernardino starting for Boston, though he's only serving as an opener. It's unclear if Wade will be available off the bench, and he should continue to be considered day-to-day.