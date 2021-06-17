Wade went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 win over Arizona.

The outfielder has homered four times in the last 14 games, which accounts for all of his long balls this year. Wade is slashing .273/.360/.470 with seven RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases across 76 plate appearances. He's hit well enough to earn playing time in a crowded San Francisco outfield. Wade will likely draw starts against right-handers in one of the corner outfield positions, and he often hits leadoff when in the lineup.