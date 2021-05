Wade went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Wade pinch hit for Wilmer Flores in the seventh inning and the former stayed in the game at first base after singling, stealing second and scoring in the plate appearance. The 27-year-old Wade is 5-for-15 with a double, a stolen base, one RBI and three runs scored in seven games this season. He's likely to split time with Flores at first base while Brandon Belt (oblique) is out.