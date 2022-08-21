site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Takes seat against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wade will sit with lefty Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado. The Giants will play Thairo Estrada, Austin Slater, and Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield.
