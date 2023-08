Wade is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The lefty-hitting Wade will begin the series finale on the bench even as Tampa Bay starts right-hander Aaron Civale, who has held right-handers to a .576 OPS this season. Granted, Civale has been tough on lefties, too, holding opposite-handed hitters to a .656 OPS. Wilmer Flores is starting at first base Wednesday in place of Wade.