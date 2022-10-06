Wade went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-1 victory versus San Diego.
Wade regressed significantly after a breakthrough 2021 campaign, and he came into Wednesday with a batting average under the Mendoza line. He was able to lift his final slash line to. 207/.305/.359 thanks to the three-hit finale, and he swiped his first bag of the campaign after notching six thefts last season. It's unclear what Wade's future is in San Francisco -- he's out of minor-league options, so the Giants will need to give him a spot on the 26-man roster in 2023 or designate him for assignment.