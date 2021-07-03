Wade went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double, a walk and three RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Wade got the Giants on the board in the second with a sacrifice fly and only got better as the game went on. He doubled in the fourth and then ripped a two-run blast to right in the eighth, giving the Giants a 7-2 cushion. Wade has been a pleasant addition to the lineup since his June 25 callup, as he's slashing .286/.360/.762 with three homers, six RBI, four runs scored and a 2:4 BB:K over seven games. The 27-year-old should remain a regular fixture in the lineup while the Giants are dealing with injuries to some of their key players.