Wade went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Wade notched three singles in the contest, most notably driving in Luis Gonzalez with an RBI single in the eighth. He now has four hits in 12 at-bats since being activated off the injured list May 6, adding a homer and five RBI over that stretch. Wade looks to be picking up where he left off in 2021.