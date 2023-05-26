Wade went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Brewers.

Since Wade left Monday's game versus the Twins early with a minor thumb issue, he's gone 7-for-14 (.500) over his last three games, reversing an 0-for-12 skid prior to the injury. This was his second three-hit effort of the season. He's played primarily at first base this season, slashing .277/.430/.468 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals over 48 contests. Wade remains the Giants' preferred leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers.