Wade went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Wade's been hot in May, hitting .343 with three extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored in 11 games. The 29-year-old has seen a majority of the playing time at first base lately, and he's settled in as the Giants' primary leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers. For the season, Wade owns a .276/.437/.533 slash line with seven home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base through 36 contests.