Wade went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

All three of Wade's hits were singles. He entered Monday in a 1-for-26 slump that saw him post just one double, one RBI, one walk and five strikeouts. He's homered five times in August, but he hasn't gone yard since Aug. 17. For the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .186/.286/.407 with eight long balls, 23 RBI, 17 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 163 plate appearances.