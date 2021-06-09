Wade went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Texas.
All three of his hits were singles. Wade hit safely in seven of nine games while Brandon Belt was out with an oblique injury. Now that Belt is back, Wade is likely to play in the outfield mostly -- he started in right field Tuesday. The 27-year-old is slashing .310/.408/.548 with three home runs, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base across 49 plate appearances. He'll likely compete with Mike Tauchman for playing time in right field while Mike Yastrzemski (thumb) is out.