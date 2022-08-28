Wade (undisclosed) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Wade missed only one game after being scratched from Friday's lineup, but he wasn't able to contribute in his return Saturday. His slump extended to 0-for-21 over his last seven contests. With Luis Gonzalez back on the major-league roster, Wade could be at risk of falling into a reserve role, though he may also be able to pick up playing time at first base with Brandon Belt (knee) back on the injured list.