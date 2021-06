Wade went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout as San Francisco fell 3-2 to the Dodgers on Monday.

Wade singled to lead off the game and homered off Trevor Bauer in the third to get San Francisco on the board. He's now 4-for-10 with two home runs and a walk in four games since being recalled from Triple-A and is making a strong case to remain with the big league club.