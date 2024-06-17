Giants manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that it's likely a "stretch" for Wade (hamstring) to return from the 10-day injured list before Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., MLB.com reports.

Wade was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain after suffering the injury while sliding into second base in a May 27 win over the Phillies. Though a Grade 2 strain often entails a recovery timeline of more than a month, Wade said last week that his goal was to make it back for MLB's June 20 Negro Leagues tribute game as the Giants' designated hitter. Wade took steps forward this past week by taking batting practice on the field and increasing the intensity of his running progression, but the 30-year-old looks like he'll still at least one week away from being a realistic option to return from the IL. Wilmer Flores should continue to serve as the Giants' primary first baseman while Wade remains out.