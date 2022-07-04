Wade (elbow) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Wade sat Sunday with a sore elbow, but that will be the extent of his absence. He will man right field and hit fifth against Diamondbacks southpaw Madison Bumgarner.
