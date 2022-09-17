Wade (side) will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wade was scratched Friday with tightness in his left side. It's possible that's the reason for his absence Saturday, but he was likely always going to sit against southpaw Julio Urias, so it isn't entirely clear if the injury is still bothering him. J.D. Davis will start at first base Saturday while Heliot Ramos starts in right field, the two spots Wade has most frequently occupied.
