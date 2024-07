Matos (undisclosed) is starting in right field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Matos was scratched from Friday's lineup due to the return of Mike Yastrzemski (elbow), but the former will miss just one game. Since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on June 22, Matos has gone 10-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI in 13 games. He'll face off against Cleveland southpaw Logan Allen on Saturday.