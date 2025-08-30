Matos went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles.

Matos had a two-run single in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth. This was his fifth multi-hit effort over his last eight games since returning to the majors after a nearly three-week stint at Triple-A Sacramento. The hot hitting is helping him claim a starting role for the Giants as their primary right fielder, though he was in left field Friday while Heliot Ramos rested. Matos is now slashing .222/.263/.465 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases over 152 plate appearances this season.