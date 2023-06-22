Matos went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Matos singled, stole second and scored to spark a four-run rally in the fifth inning. This was his second multi-hit effort in his young career, and he's batting .304 (7-for-23) over his seven major-league games. Matos has added two steals, two RBI, 10 runs scored and a double over 29 plate appearances, and he doesn't look out of place, as he's walked six times and struck out only once. He's seized the starting job in center field, and he may get more stability in that role if Mike Yastrzemski's hamstring injury from Wednesday sends the veteran to the injured list.