Matos went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Matos hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning before coming around to score and tie the game at 2-2. The 23-year-old has been on fire while serving as the Giants' everyday right fielder since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Over five games since rejoining the Giants, he's slashing .500/.550/1.111 with six runs scored, three RBI, three doubles, two home runs, two stolen bases and one triple across 20 plate appearances.