The Giants plan for Matos to be their starting left fielder this season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Baggarly writes that San Francisco is content with a "semi-stable" outfield of Matos in left, Jung-Hoo Lee in center and a platoon of Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater in right. That would leave Michael Conforto as the primary designated hitter against right-handers, with Wilmer Flores getting most of his starts versus lefties. Blake Sabol could also be a factor in left field against tougher righties. Matos posted a .661 OPS in 76 games in 2023, but he just turned 22 and slashed .331/.401/.543 between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.