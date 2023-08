Matos will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He'll nab his third consecutive start after going 2-for-5 with a double between the first two contests of the series. With all of Michael Conforto (hamstring), Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), Mitch Haniger (forearm) and AJ Pollock (oblique) stuck on the injured list, Matos could get a chance to play on a near-everyday basis in the Giants outfield.