Matos will start in right field and bat sixth Thursday against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Matos is being included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, and he looks like he'll hang on to a regular role in the corner outfield while Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) is on the injured list. Since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento last weekend, Matos has gone 6-for-14 with a solo home run.