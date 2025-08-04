The Giants optioned Matos to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Even after the Giants shipped Mike Yastrzemski to the Royals on Thursday, Matos was unable to take control of anything more than a short-side platoon role in the San Francisco outfield. The left-handed-hitting Grant McCray started over Matos in right field in both of the final two games of the weekend series versus the Mets, who sent right-handers to the mound in those contests. Matos should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Sacramento.