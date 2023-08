Matos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Matos, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Sunday's contest, opened the scoring in the second inning with a 425-foot blast off of Max Fried. It's Matos' second homer with the Giants this season after hitting 10 in the minors. Overall, the rookie outfielder is slashing .245/.309/.337 with 18 runs scored, 10 RBI and three steals across 180 major-league plate appearances this season.